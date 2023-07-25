Swiggy partners with WhizCo for in-app influencer activations

WhizCo's team of experts has worked diligently to overcome various challenges during the implementation phase. “The foremost challenge for our team was scouting nano and micro-influencers close to the partner restaurants and then ensuring that they could produce high-quality video content. Then, the team also worked on the post-production editing process of the videos produced by the creators and then crafted eye-catching food captions for the videos as well, which differentiated Swiggy's offerings in the users' minds. So we were there right from the very beginning to the end” said Aastha Goel, co-founder and chief operating officer at WhizCo.