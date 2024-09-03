We’re building an ecosystem where brands don’t need to work with multiple companies: Ramya Ramachandran

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The founder and CEO of Whoppl delves into Whoppl Studio’s first anniversary, expansion plans, and helping micro and nano influencers.
On July 25, 2024, Whoppl, an Indian content-to-commerce company, celebrated the first anniversary of its first co-shooting studio for content creators and brands known as Whoppl Studio. The studio is designed to cater to all content creation needs.
Ramya Ramachandran, founder and CEO, Whoppl, shares that while being in the influencer industry and working on content with/for creators and celebrities, she always wondered why there wasn’t a dedicated space for creators to shoot content.
The idea behind Whoppl Studio is that we offer it on an hourly rental basis, with pre-designed sets available to use as it is or with customisation options.
She adds that while there are a bunch of studios across the country, they are not very flexible, hence the thought of creating a co-shooting space was born where creators, celebrities, and brands can come together to create content.
“The idea behind Whoppl Studio is that we offer it on an hourly rental basis, with pre-designed sets available to use as it is or with customisation options. This way, at any given time, there could be 5 to 10 creators shooting their content in their way under the same roof, which has never been done before. In Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and China, these studios are quite popular. We wanted to provide a flexible, economical space where creators don't have to worry about the logistics of booking a studio and arranging equipment. Over the past year, we've seen about 70% of our users being celebrities and 30% creators,” she says.
When Whoppl Studio celebrated its first anniversary, the company offered creators access to the studio at just Rs 99 per hour. It was a limited-time promotion for two days. Normally, the studio rental is around Rs 1,600 per hour, and Ramachandran believes that it is cost-effective compared to other studios in Bombay, which charge between Rs 30,000 - Rs 45,000 per day without pre-designed sets.
She explains that the company identified a gap in the market for creators who may only need to shoot for a short time. For instance, if a creator just wants to shoot a couple of reels, they can do it within an hour in an aesthetic setting for Rs 1,600.
“This flexibility is especially useful since creators often shoot in restaurants or aesthetic places during non-operational hours. Booking is straightforward through our app, where creators can choose time slots and sets as per their convenience. We've also received positive feedback from creators, with many returning to our studio multiple times for shoots. Celebrities such as Soha Ali Khan, Jim Sarbh, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora have frequently used our studio. Comedians and creators such as Rahul Subramanian and Sharan Nair have also visited us,” she states.
Apart from Mumbai, Whoppl is also planning on expanding its studio in other cities such as Delhi, followed by Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, eventually taking it globally. Ramachandran shares that not all studios will be wholly owned by Whoppl; some will involve partnerships with existing studio owners. She adds that the creators will book the slots through Whoppl’s app, making it easy to manage studios in multiple cities.
Ramachandran believes that influencer marketing is highly aspirational, with each post featuring a specific aesthetic, information, and education that many want to be a part of. As regional content is particularly well-accepted in India, micro and nano influencers who create content in regional languages often have more engagement and followers because they resonate deeply with their specific audience.
We also support micro and nano influencers by helping them with scripting and editing wherever required, ensuring their content is authentic and effective.
However, the challenge lies in monetisation. She notes that while the influencer market is growing rapidly, only a small percentage of creators can monetise effectively.
“As part of our value addition, we focus on helping such creators secure brand deals and provide financial stability to continue creating content. We don't own any talent in-house but work to ensure that brands reach new and diverse audiences through influencers. We also support micro and nano influencers by helping them with scripting and editing wherever required, ensuring their content is authentic and effective,” notes Ramachandran.
As Whoppl continues to expand, it is also focussing on democratising content creation in the content-to-commerce industry. Ramachandran, emphasises the growing importance of video content, noting a strong shift towards a video-first strategy across various sectors, including e-commerce, quick-commerce, and advertising.
It's important to give creators the freedom to produce content in their own style while aligning with brand guidelines.
Short-form content, she notes, is particularly effective as people spend hours scrolling through platforms like Instagram, with viral transitions and quick, engaging content gaining popularity. She also acknowledges that brands should humanise themselves as consumers need to see real people using products to build authenticity.
“Brands also need to be clear about their objectives and consider the credibility of influencers for long-term partnerships. It’s no longer just about one-off transactions; they should aim to build a community. The more involved influencers are in the brand's communication, the more they contribute beyond just deliverables. It's important to give creators the freedom to produce content in their own style while aligning with brand guidelines,” she says.
We want to offer all services under one roof.
Whoppl aims at helping brands sell better on social platforms. Ramachandran adds that the company will launch Whoppl Live and Production to offer end-to-end content planning for both physical and digital experiences right from creativity to execution.
“We also have an upcoming project which is an affiliate programme to help creators monetise. We’re building an ecosystem where brands don’t need to work with multiple companies. We want to offer all services under one roof,” she conveys.