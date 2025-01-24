Why's Orry still a magnet for brands in a world of fleeting fame?

Last year, the question on everyone’s mind was: Who is Orry, what does he do, and why is he always around celebrities? While it may not have been life-changing for you, it has undoubtedly been career-defining for Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Advertisment

From being a fixture in paparazzi shots alongside A-list celebrities and their kids to becoming a main face of brand campaigns for big brands such as PVR, Netflix, Flying Machine, Crocs, and Zee TV, Orry has transitioned from being a "celebrity plus-one" to a bona fide influencer.

When Orry burst into the limelight in late 2023, gracing reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Koffee with Karan, many dismissed him as just another viral sensation whose fame would fade with time.

However, he has exceeded their expectations by starring in over 10 major brand campaigns, with numerous influencer collaborations thrown in for good measure.

The latest feather in his cap? He participated in a campaign for Amazon and MX Player, sharing the spotlight with former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Amyn Ghadiali, country head—India, Gozoop Creative Digital, a marketing company, notes that Orry’s Instagram engagement rate of 6% significantly outpaces the global influencer average of 1.6%.

(Trivia: The engagement rate on Instagram is a metric that measures how effectively content resonates with an audience. It is calculated using the formula: engagement rate = total followers/total interactions) × 100)

Orry’s Instagram engagement rate of 6% significantly outpaces the global influencer average of 1.6% - Aman Ghadiali, Gozoop Digital

Engagement rate has become a new currency in influencer marketing. Brands don’t just count follower count anymore; it’s about how many of them care enough to engage.

Ghadiali notes that social media fame is notoriously fleeting, with research indicating that 50% of influencers experience a significant drop in engagement within just one year.

However, Orry has managed to carve out a niche for himself by showcasing a lifestyle steeped in luxury and high society and offering his audience exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of Bollywood.

“In a world where attention spans are shorter than a Mumbai traffic signal, he has mastered the art of captivating his audience,” Ghadiali emphasises. This ability to maintain viewer interest amidst the rapid pace of social media is a testament to Orry's strategic approach to content creation and audience engagement.

In a 2024 episode of Koffee with Karan, Orry revealed that he had already planned his own digital downfall. He explained that his team constantly brainstorms strategies to keep him relevant and ensure he remains in the spotlight.

Read more: Orry decodes personal branding; plans his digital demise

He often grabs headlines for various reasons, including his recent revelation of holding US citizenship and voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

He has also opened up about his significant weight loss journey and made news for a conflict with content creator Ruchika Lohiya over an alleged handshake refusal. Additionally, he accused Virender Sehwag of using a derogatory term against him.

In a 2024 episode of Koffee with Karan, Orry revealed that he had already planned his own digital downfall.

His unique style, such as his phone covers spotted during paparazzi moments and his distinct haircut, also garners attention. Most notably, he secures media coverage by attending exclusive events like the Ambani wedding, which typically restricts media presence.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama in 2024, Orry charged between Rs 24-42 lakh for brand collaborations and Rs 56,000-1.66 lakh for social media posts. Given that this data is from 2024, his rates have likely increased since then.

(From L to R): Shubham Singhal, Amyn Ghadiali and Saksham Jadon

Shubham Singhal, CEO and co-founder of Dot Media, a marketing agency, highlights Orry’s ability to stay ahead of trends, particularly those shaped by Western culture.

“His success isn’t solely rooted in creativity—it’s a strategic blend of audience insights, trend analysis, and impactful collaborations with Gen Z icons such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. This approach has cemented his position as a lasting force in the digital space,” he states.

Singhal highlights that Orry's distinctive approach—characterised by his unique poses, content style, and creative edits—makes his work instantly recognisable and highly engaging.

Unlike many influencers who merely follow trends, Orry customises and personalises them, infusing his signature flair. This knack for innovating within established trends has made him more relevant and relatable than those who simply replicate popular ideas.

Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO of Youngun, a meme marketing agency, notes that Orry's relevance goes beyond mere activity—it's about consistently delivering something fresh across platforms.

"His quirky lifestyle choices and unpredictable moves keep his audience engaged," Jandon explains. "In an industry where many influencers lose momentum quickly, his innovative approach sets him apart and gives him a lasting edge."

Ghadiali shares that when his agency collaborated with Orry for Love Depot, Orry went beyond simply representing the brand—he infused his unique charm, aligning effortlessly with the brand’s ethos. "It’s rare to see an influencer add such a personal touch to their engagement with a product," he remarks.

He further highlights Orry’s significance in India’s $8 billion luxury market, stating, "Orry’s brand partnerships showcase his unique position. With 53% of Indian luxury consumers under 35, brands are increasingly seeking influencers who connect with the 'young elite.' Orry bridges the gap between aspiration and attainability, making him the perfect choice for such collaborations."

It is often said that being in the right place at the right time makes all the difference—and Orry has mastered this strategy. However, it remains to be seen how long his networking can sustain his prominence and influence in the competitive brand endorsement space.