4 Lesser-Known Features of Online Term Insurance Plans

· Whole Life Cover: When you buy term plan online, you will know that all term insurance plans offer substantially longer coverage. Many whole life insurance plans offer coverage till the age of 99 years.

· Critical Illness Cover: If you opt to buy term plan online and include the optional critical illness cover, you will get a lumpsum amount upon diagnosis of any critical illness. However, the illness should be specified and covered in your plan.

· Accidental Death Benefit: Most online term plans in India allow you to add the accidental death benefit to the plan you buy. It offers financial protection to your beneficiaries against any mishaps in the future.

· Tax Benefits: If you research thoroughly before you buy the term plan online, you will know that you can avail of certain tax benefits. Section 80 C and 80 D of the Income Tax Act offer specific considerations in the form of deductions.

These were some of the general benefits that you get when you invest in a term plan. On the other hand, you also need to know some lesser-known features of term plans: