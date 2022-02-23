Advertising to millions on a 100% brand-safe platform gets real with Glance

Rest assured, a brand ad won’t be visible next to mature content, violent and/or disturbing imagery. On the lock screen, controversial subjects and drugs/ alcohol are a strict no-no as well. For all marketers who have struggled with their ads appearing alongside hate speech, Glance comes with good news – The platform never features profanity or content that might cause political or regional provocations. To make its environment truly 100% safe, Glance remains free of misinformation as well. This can be impactful for every brand, especially the ones that have mistakenly advertised on platforms propagating fake news during the pandemic.