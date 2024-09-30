BCCI unveils match fees for IPL 2025: Players to earn Rs 7.5 lakh per game

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a new match fee structure for IPL 2025. Players will see an increase in their earnings as the BCCI has introduced a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh (approximately $9,000) per match, as mentioned in BCCI’s official website.

Each franchise in the IPL will allocate Rs 12.6 crore (approximately $1 million) for match fees this season. This amount is distinct from the franchise auction budget. Each of the 12 players listed on the team sheet will receive a match fee, totaling Rs 90 lakh per match. With each team playing 14 matches during the league phase, this structure ensures that the total match fees amount to Rs 12.6 crore.

BCCI’s secretary took to X to announce the same.

This new incentive scheme aims to boost player engagement with the league, especially given the recent trend of international stars leaving mid-season due to scheduling conflicts.

This initiative will also benefit young players who are selected at a base price. For instance, a player contracted for Rs 20 lakh could earn over Rs 1 crore if they participate in all matches during the season.