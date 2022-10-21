Heineken® Silver’s Smoothest Mega Party made us reimagine brand launches. Find out how!

UB Tower, Bengaluru was lit last weekend witnessing the grand launch of Heineken® Silver with an immersive experience curated with the best of technology, music, and immersive gaming experiences.
Recently, your favourite internet celebrities like Karan Tacker, Krishna Shroff, BeYouNick and Apoorva Arora were spotted posting videos with their usual acts when the sound of a bottle being popped open was heard, and before we knew it, they vanished! And once their disappearances were the talk of the town, it was revealed that they had swooshed off to witness the dazzling landing of the Silververse in Bangalore with the launch of new Heineken® Silver. What followed was the coolest launch event of the year – and probably of all time! Because what we witnessed through the stars that disappeared left us speechless.
UB Tower, one of Bangalore’s iconic landmarks witnessed the #SmoothestMegaParty ever. The grand launch of Heineken® Silver was unique, #unexpectedlysmooth, and for sure the most memorable one. Heineken® Silver’s launch passed the vibe check as it was the event of every Gen Z-er’s dreams.
The brand set the tone right at the entry points, where futuristic tunnels took people to the Silververse.
Displayed at the party were the Heineken® Kicks, which are sneakers that give one the feeling of “walking on beer”. The shoes were loved by sneakerheads and stars like Nikhil Chinapa and Jordindian. Another never-seen-before phenomenon in India – two dynamic curved LED bars came alive as well along with the party. The Smoothest Mega Party also had a cutting-edge VR zone, which was the fastest route to the Silververse.
And that was not all. UB Tower also flaunted breath-taking projection mapping that was streamed live along with synchronised light and sound. The Silververse space-craft also brought with it the Heineken® Silver space-man who danced on the massive façade along with the audience at the party!
A new-age photo zone also projected people’s images onto UB Tower in real time – it was one of the coolest highlights of the evening.
Heineken® is known for its breathtaking campaigns, renowned events, and memorable partnerships across different sectors but this one was high-key unexpected. This event set new standards for launches with an immersive experience curated with the best of technology, music, and immersive gaming experiences. The intriguing act of the #UnexpectedDisappearance of top internet stars was orchestrated by Heineken® to let the world know about the Smoothest Mega Party they were having at UB Tower in Bangalore for the launch of their latest offering in India, the new Heineken® Silver.
But why should Bangalore have all the fun? Hello Mumbaikars! Prepare to be blown away. Word has it that the Silververse is headed to MMRDA Grounds on November 5!
