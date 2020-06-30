Navigating through the chaos - Digital Publishing after Covid19

Let’s look at each of these in turn:

• Reliability & performance : Record traffic levels mean even the most well-designed site can start straining at the seams. Site outages and slow performance – particularly on mobile devices – means people click away to another source. Keeping things running smoothly is job No. 1 as failures not only damage a brand’s reputation, they mean that casual visitors may never come back; more practically it also means no ad impressions.

• Consumer experience and personalization : Once everything is stable and scalable, sites that differentiate by layout, content, flexibility, device and even personalization are likely to stay in readers’ minds (and bookmarks) for longer. Innovation (driven by necessity) here has seen much more video content creation and consumption, citizen-based reporting and a focus on driving more understanding. Several digital publishers have been applauded for investing heavily in crafting easy-to-understand data-driven graphics to track Covid-19.

• Not losing sight of security : Security is a necessary overhead – one that might be tempting to skimp on, to improve performance, or get fresh content live quicker – but there is a lot more at stake here. From blocking malicious bots to ensuring proper protection for paywalled content to securing remote working communications and protecting user identities, keeping your digital properties secure is a must. We’ve seen a massive increase in DDoS attacks during the pandemic. Recent coverage by an Intelligence firm Cyfirma, around the possibility of major cyber-attacks cautioned Indian publishers in particular, highlighting the pressing need to be on guard.

Additionally, those firms with flexible platforms have been able to adapt to the new normal quickly – for instance using a switch to differentiate the free content from the subscription-based content.