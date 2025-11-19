Under25 is redefining Gen Z marketing with the power of its youth media network

Under25 is redefining Gen Z marketing, and just bagged 2 awards for it. Not with influencers or ads. But by showing up where Gen Z actually is: in classrooms, college, and corridors.

As India’s largest youth media network, Under25 is built with 2M+ young people across 1,500+ campuses, and powered by a large ecosystem of platforms that makes brands relevant, not just visible.

For brands, Under25 offers a direct pathway to Gen Z through formats that feel native rather than forced. Its content-led campaigns transform students into storytellers, generating authentic, scalable narratives for brands. Vox pop–style activations spark real conversations on campuses, while student-driven advocacy and ambassador programmes build sustained trust. Combined with curated on-ground experiences and survey-backed youth insights, this approach enables brands to engage meaningfully with young audiences, creating affinity, loyalty, and measurable impact where it matters most: among India’s students.

Under25 has partnered with over 350+ leading brands to connect meaningfully with Gen Z and deliver strong, measurable results.

For brands to reach students online, there’s Summit at Campus (SAC), which is a student-run cultural experience driven by 200+ student leaders and a 4,000+ member on-ground crew. These students transform into leaders, learning on-the-go how to manage pressure, work with people, communicate at scale, and build something from the ground up. In the 2024-25 season alone, Under25 has already completed 100 SACs, reaching 490,000+ students on-ground and 128M+ online, and is projected to expand to 200 colleges across 30 cities before the end of this season.

To reach the digital natives, Under25 runs a hyperlocal media network of 200+ student-led pages: reporting, memeing, and documenting youth culture from inside campuses. And leading it all is @under25dictionary, with a monthly audience of 120M+, it's the go-to destination for decodingGen Z behaviour, and tying it to internet trends.

Tying it all together is the Under25 app: the digital campus where students build communities, access opportunities, and collaborate with brands.

And the thing about what Under25 does is that every brand that collaborates with them, either online or offline, becomes part of this ecosystem and the students’ journey. That’s exactly what Zerodha tapped into with its “Invest In You” campaign across Summit At Campus Seasons 2 and 3, reframing investing as self-growth. Through student-led sessions, activities, and experiences, the campaign turned financial literacy into a culture, reaching 1M+ students offline and 203M+ youth online.

And it's this access to the youth, through the Under25 ecosystem, that just won Under25 two awards at afaqs! Brand Storyz 2025 — for campaigns with OPPOand Philips OneBlade.

The campaigns behind the awards

When OPPOdecided to launch the K13 5G, they didn’t just want another tech drop. They wanted to speak the language of India’s youth - and be heard. That’s where Under25 stepped in - They made the most impactful youth-led brand collaboration of this year! What started as a product launch became a full-scale cultural wave inside the Under25 app, where Gen Z didn’t just consume content - they created it. The campaign made OPPO K13 look cooler by making it a common conversation with Gen Z, and a symbol of Gen Z self-expression, powered by India’s largest community of youngsters. As a result, searches for the phone rose post-launch, driving immediate engagement.

Similarly, for Philips OneBlade, Under25, through its community of Gen Z positioned it as the go-to grooming tool for Gen Z men through organic storytelling. With no ads or overt branding - just real, relatable, everyday use - the campaign drove strong engagement and product trials. By choosing authenticity over amplification, the campaign sparked a genuine interest that resonated deeply with young consumers.

Jeel Gandhi, CEO, Under25 said, "The OPPO K13 5G and Philips OneBlade campaigns proved that when Gen Z leads the storytelling, the impact is immediate and authentic. With OPPO, UGC inside our ecosystem drove real discovery, while Philips OneBlade resonated through relatable, everyday content created by students themselves. These campaigns showed that when brands speak in Gen Z’s language, they earn not just attention - but genuine connection."

Ranjitha Priyadarshini, head of monetization, Under25 said, “Under25 has unlocked what most brands are still trying to understand - How to build genuine, mutual relationships with Gen Z. Our campaigns for OPPO and Philips OneBlade are powerful examples of what happens when you prioritise authenticity over amplification. By tapping into real student communities and letting young creators lead the narrative, Under25 has redefined how culture, content, and commerce intersect. These awards are testaments to our ability to deliver measurable impact while staying deeply rooted in what young India truly cares about.”





