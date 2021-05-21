Why Should You Pay Term Insurance Premium Till the Age of 60?

2. No Dependence On Family For Remaining Years

If you extend the tenure of premium payments of your term life insurance to more than 60 years of your age, your earning family members might have to pay the remaining amount. Because, at the age of 60, most employees get retired, and otherwise also, people do not remain physically active to earn as they are at their young age.

Therefore, to enjoy the benefits worry-free and independently, you should choose a premium payment tenure in a way such that you wind up all of them till you complete 60 years of your age.