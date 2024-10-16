Adobe launches new tools for creators and marketers at MAX 2024

Adobe MAX 2024, a creativity conference, showcased over 100 new features in Creative Cloud. The updates include new capabilities powered by Adobe Firefly, enhancing creators' ability to collaborate and conceptualise ideas efficiently. Major updates to Adobe Express and an all-new Frame.io deliver new workflows to streamline collaboration for creative teams and their stakeholders. Adobe announced a new Firefly Video Model (beta) and breakthroughs in its Firefly Image, Vector and Design models, delivering significant enhancements to its family of generative AI models that are designed to be commercially safe.
“Generative AI technology is fuelling creativity, accelerating ideation and boosting productivity like never before.” said Prativa Mohapatra, vice president and managing director, Adobe India. “At Adobe MAX this year, we are delighted to have announced industry-leading innovations like Adobe Content Authenticity web app aimed at championing creator protection and attribution, and Adobe GenStudio for marketers to accelerate personalised campaigns across channels”.
For enterprises, Adobe announced the general availability of GenStudio for Performance Marketing, the latest application within Adobe GenStudio, an end-to-end content supply chain solution that optimises the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalised customer experiences.
“We’re giving the creative community a powerful new brush to paint the world by putting unprecedented power, precision and creative control in their hands,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media at Adobe. “With the demand for content projected to grow exponentially, we’re empowering creators to scale the use of their content across marketing, HR and sales teams.”
Adobe introduced its Firefly Video Model (beta), allowing users to generate videos from text and images, and the Firefly Image 3 Model, which boosts image generation speed. New Photoshop features include Distraction Removal technology and a beta Generative Workspace. Illustrator enhancements feature Objects on Path, Enhanced Image Trace, and Generative Shape Fill (beta). Additionally, Adobe's Firefly has generated over 13 billion images and is used by brands like Deloitte and IBM to enhance content production.
Additionally, Adobe unveiled a new version of Frame.io, enhancing collaboration across creative workflows and adding new camera integrations. The company also introduced enterprise capabilities in Adobe Express to optimise content creation for marketing teams. GenStudio for Performance Marketing was launched as an end-to-end solution to streamline content supply chains for personalised marketing. Additionally, Adobe announced a global initiative aimed at training 30 million learners in AI literacy and digital marketing skills. The Adobe Foundation pledged $1 million to support recovery efforts in Florida following recent hurricanes.