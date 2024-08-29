Adobe unveils Workfront Planning to deliver unified view of marketing campaigns

Instead of manually gathering details across teams, Workfront Planning allows marketers to quickly answer questions such as “How many campaigns are we running this year?” or “Which tactics are most frequently used in our campaigns?”. Users have these actionable insights right at their fingertips, surfaced through both curated visualisations and a generative AI-powered conversational interface. This can dramatically shorten the time it takes to plan and launch new campaigns, removing the labour-intensive work of aligning teams on timing and objectives. Users can also accelerate time-to-market by leveraging generative AI to summarize information, keep marketing records up-to-date or quickly set up new campaigns.