Digidarts launches DareAiSearch to help brands rank on AI search engines

Digidarts has unveiled DareAiSearch, an AI-driven SEO solution designed to help brands rank on Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-powered search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot.

With AI changing search behaviour, traditional SEO is no longer enough. AI-powered search engines focus on context and real-time information, making AI-optimised SEO essential. DareAiSearch helps brands stay visible and relevant in AI-driven searches.

DareAiSearch is designed to help brands adapt to AI-driven search engines by combining SEO expertise, AI training models, and entity-based search optimisation. It is optimised for AI search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, with tailored strategies for over 15 industries. Built on insights from more than 100 websites, it ensures visibility in AI-generated responses for over 100,000 queries. Case studies show it improves AI search visibility by 30%.

“Search is undergoing a fundamental transformation. AI search engines and LLMs are not just changing how people find information, but also how brands need to position themselves. With DareAiSearch, we’re giving forward-thinking brands a first-mover advantage in the AI-driven search ecosystem,” said Siddhant Jain, VP of growth at Digidarts.

Adding to this, Siddhartha Vanvani, founder and CEO of Digidarts, stated: “AI search is no longer the future, it’s the present. As brands battle for visibility, those who adapt to AI-first search algorithms will lead the game. DareAiSearch is our response to this paradigm shift, ensuring our clients don’t just keep up but get ahead.”

Digidarts is limiting access to DareAiSearch to five brands during its launch phase. “This isn’t just another SEO offering; it’s an opportunity to shape AI search rankings before the market catches up. The brands that join now will set the standard for success in AI search,” said Siddhartha Vanvani.