Excellent Publicity rolls out integrated AI led ad platform

Excellent Publicity has introduced ExcellentPublicity.ai, a new AI-led advertising platform positioned as an integrated system for planning, creating and managing campaigns. The tool brings strategy, content creation, media planning, budgeting and reporting into a single interface, targeting businesses ranging from startups to large organisations.

The platform functions as a consolidated workspace where users can create brand kits, campaign calendars, content, research reports and budget plans, with the ability to run campaigns across offline and digital media. It is built on the company’s 14 years of campaign data from more than 3,00,000 executions and uses cost intelligence to compare prices, identify overspending and estimate ROI.

Vaishal Dalal, co-founder, said: “Our aim is simple, build a system where a New York-based brand can run a campaign in Mumbai through our portal. No geographical barrier. No dependency. Just seamless advertising at a global scale. Advertising shouldn’t be a privilege. Every business needs it, but it shouldn’t require an MBA, a massive team, or a giant budget. With ExcellentPublicity.ai, it no longer does.”

The platform operates on a credit-based system, with packs ranging from $10 to $100, and provides complimentary credits for new users. The company expects this structure to appeal to freelancers, small businesses and enterprises experimenting with campaign planning.

The launch is also linked to the company’s push beyond metro markets. Excellent Publicity plans to expand its presence in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, estimating that a significant share of new users between 2026 and 2028 will come from these regions.

The company, which has operated for over a decade, says its evolution from on-ground advertising to a data-led AdTech offering reflects broader demand for simplified campaign execution. While bootstrapped and profitable, it remains open to strategic investment to support international expansion.