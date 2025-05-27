Google launches Smart Bidding Exploration to boost search conversions

Google has announced the launch of Smart Bidding Exploration. The new feature is designed to help advertisers tap into a broader range of search queries by adjusting how Google's AI bids on ads.

The tool introduces more flexible ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) targets, allowing advertisers to bid more confidently on queries that may not traditionally convert but have high potential — such as "how to buy a home" instead of just "home loan" or "mortgage".

The company says this update complements existing tools like AI Max for Search campaigns, which focuses on intent-driven searches. Smart Bidding Exploration adds a layer by actively seeking high-performing searches across a wider range of unique query categories.

According to Google, advertisers using Smart Bidding Exploration see an average 18% increase in unique search query categories with conversions and a 19% increase in overall conversions.

The feature is especially aimed at marketers who rely heavily on historical data and may miss out on emerging opportunities. Google says Smart Bidding Exploration is built to help them go beyond traditional strategies and unlock more value from their campaigns.