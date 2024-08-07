Hakuhodo appoints Shweta Sharma as CEO to lead new MarTech Data Labs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This move is followed by the launch of e-Genie, an omnichannel e-commerce media optimisation platform, incubated in partnerships with Global CPG Brands.
Hakuhodo Data Labs India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Hakuhodo Inc. from Japan, has launched Martech Data Labs in Gurugram, India, on August 7, 2024. Shweta Sharma is the CEO of Hakuhodo Data Labs India, a known figure in the e-commerce industry and the chief business officer of AdGlobal360 India.
Developed through a collaborative effort between Hakuhodo Japan and AdGlobal360 Innovation Lab with sei-katsu-sha as its core philosophy, e-Genie is engineered to deliver superior Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS). It harnesses a plethora of raw, complex, and hybrid signals from campaigns across various platforms. It churns out deeper insights that empower brands to optimise their budget utilisation and refine their pricing and promotion strategies across digital commerce platforms.
With a proven track record of spearheading breakthrough products in eCommerce analytics and media optimisations, Shweta brings unparalleled expertise to her new role.
Kosuke Kataoka, managing director of Hakuhodo India, expressed his excitement on the launch - "We are very excited about the potential of the Indian Innovation Team in creating a niche global product. As Hakuhodo India, we are investing in adding high-tech product offerings to partner with our clients in their eCommerce growth" remarked Kataoka.
Shweta Sharma, added, "e-Genie gives the Power of eCommerce media optimisation back to Brands. Many such tools were available for Digital Media Optimisation but none for e-commerce. Our clients will achieve better reach and performance from the extensive rule library available off the shelf along with many other industry-first features. Furthermore, coupled with Digital Shelf Data, this will be a Potent BI platform for us to understand the Customer Purchase Drivers thereby helping our clients with gaining Market Share".