Infloso launches "Molly" AI for automated marketing campaigns

Infloso, an Indian Marketing Tech company, has introduced an AI marketer “Molly”. This groundbreaking AI—capable of handling end-to-end marketing campaigns independently with precision and swiftness.
Molly is a supercharged AI marketer that tirelessly trains itself on a brand’s entire digital footprint across the internet, and leverages real-time data intelligence to drive efficient, ROI-driven campaigns.
Molly uses advanced machine learning techniques like Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) to analyse over 1 billion data points for in-depth brand analysis. It also employs Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) for image and video analysis, optimising visual content understanding and extracting actionable insights. With predictive analytics, Molly can forecast and improve campaign performance, while real-time data allows for autonomous campaign optimisation. Brands can also integrate video, sales data, and customer insights to enhance its functionality.
In its official video, Molly showcases its ability to execute several tasks traditionally demanding significant human efforts and bandwidth. The video includes the demonstration of an earphone launch strategy—identifying the optimal date and market, and conducting competitive analysis for the launch. In another example, Molly analyses a drop in daily sales and pinpoints the cause—a loading error on the billing page—leading to 119 customer dropouts. Beyond these examples, Molly's capabilities extend to growing social media channels, optimising content strategies, launching new marketing initiatives, auditing websites, elevating online reputation, budgeting campaigns, and much more, all with unparalleled efficiency and precision.
In its debut version, Molly is equipped with the powerful capability to comprehend and analyse data in 8 major languages: English, Hindi, German, Italian, French, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish. Infloso is committed to pushing boundaries, with plans to significantly expand Molly's linguistic proficiency in future iterations.
Speaking on Molly’s unveiling, Infloso’s founder Utkarsh Khandelwal said, “Molly is well positioned to disrupt the marketing landscape, reducing brands’ dependencies on external partners, and empowering marketers. It is much faster and more efficient in doing the work that brands have traditionally relied on agencies for, coupled with better transparency and diligence. For example, an end-to-end campaign which marketing teams would typically take 7-10 days to strategise and execute, can be concluded by Molly in merely a couple of minutes — with significantly higher precision. Furthermore, founders have always had a tough time translating their vision into marketing and getting the right fit with an agency. With Molly, they can benefit with complete autonomy and control.”