Infloso launches "Molly" AI for automated marketing campaigns

Speaking on Molly’s unveiling, Infloso’s founder Utkarsh Khandelwal said, “Molly is well positioned to disrupt the marketing landscape, reducing brands’ dependencies on external partners, and empowering marketers. It is much faster and more efficient in doing the work that brands have traditionally relied on agencies for, coupled with better transparency and diligence. For example, an end-to-end campaign which marketing teams would typically take 7-10 days to strategise and execute, can be concluded by Molly in merely a couple of minutes — with significantly higher precision. Furthermore, founders have always had a tough time translating their vision into marketing and getting the right fit with an agency. With Molly, they can benefit with complete autonomy and control.”