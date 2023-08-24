Infosys partners with Rafael Nadal for digital transformation in Tennis ecosystem

The tech major has created new platforms for video and stats analysis for players and coaches, used AI to improve match analysis and broadcasting.
Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has announced a three-year partnership with global tennis star Rafael Nadal. Nadal is widely recognised as one of the legends in sports, and is known for his ability to change with the changing rigors of tennis over the years. Nadal is seen as a perfect embodiment of what it takes individuals or business leaders to evolve and continually navigate their next.
Infosys has helped to change the way tennis is played, watched, and experienced by fans by using AI, cloud, data analytics, and digital experiences. They have created new platforms for video and stats analysis for players and coaches, used AI to improve match analysis and broadcasting, and introduced new ways for fans to engage with the sport. They have also explored the digital universe, introducing mixed reality, social VR, and 3D art museums to expand the history and heritage of tennis to fans globally. Most recently, they launched the Carbon Tracker, which allows ATP players to track and offset emissions from their travel on tour.
Infosys's partnerships with tennis have also helped serve communities around the world, for example by providing STEM education through tennis to young children.
Rafael Nadal, said, “I’m very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times, but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem. It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago. Also, the impact that Infosys is making beyond the court – creating the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities – deeply inspires me. I believe it’s our shared aspiration to create societal good that makes our handshake truly meaningful.”
To mark this - Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital services company - Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalized tool will be available in real time to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.
Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys, said, “We are honored to have Rafael as an ambassador for Infosys. He is a world-renowned champion athlete and humanitarian who personifies the spirit of always evolving and never giving up. We are inspired by his approach, which mirrors our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients.”