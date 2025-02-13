Lemma launches 'Lemma Phi' an upgraded CMS for DOOH screen owners

Lemma, a digital advertising company, has launched Lemma Phi, an updated version of its enterprise-grade, free Content Management System (CMS) for DOOH screen owners worldwide. The new version includes AI-powered discovery features designed to improve how screens are matched with demand partners. Lemma Phi aims to simplify content and screen management while helping screen owners identify business opportunities and drive growth.

Lemma Phi offers AI-driven tools to improve DOOH asset management. It includes an AI-powered discovery tool that classifies OOH media by location, audience, and seasonal trends, allowing brands to find suitable screens easily. The system also automates the categorisation of screens and creatives based on factors like location and type. Additionally, it provides AI-based floor rate recommendations to help media owners set competitive prices using real-time market data. An AI-driven brightness control feature adjusts screen lighting based on local conditions to improve visibility and reduce energy costs.

Commenting on the launch, Gulab Patil, founder and CEO, Lemma said, “We believe that access to powerful DOOH CMS should be easy. With Lemma Phi, we're democratising access to advanced technology, empowering screen owners of all sizes to maximise the value of their inventory and drive revenue growth. Why pay for something that should be readily available, and easily manageable from anywhere? Lemma Phi, with its mobile-first approach and expanded feature suite, is not just a free CMS; it's a catalyst for growth and innovation in the DOOH space. We’re confident that it will empower screen owners to unlock the full potential of their digital canvases, with demand from around the globe"

Lemma Phi includes advanced features such as an intuitive interface, scalability for networks of all sizes, smart screen grouping and scheduling, remote control and monitoring, and real-time reporting with performance data.