LS Digital launches RaaS to help businesses use market insights

LS Digital, a Digital Business Transformation company, has launched Research as a Service (RaaS), a service designed to help businesses analyse and act on market intelligence.

RaaS uses AI, advanced analytics, and customised research frameworks to provide insights to CMOs, CTOs, and brand managers, helping them stay ahead of market trends. RaaS combines expert consultants with AI tools and tailored methods to address business challenges and identify growth opportunities.

Key Features of LS Digital’s RaaS Offering

Understand consumer behaviour and purchase decisions with AI-powered analytics

Analyse competitors’ strategies to identify differentiation opportunities

Receive strategic guidance aligned with specific business goals

Adapt to emerging trends with real-time insights to keep strategies effective

“Today’s business environment demands more than intuition, it demands precision,” said Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO of LS Digital. “With RaaS, we are not just providing research, but enabling businesses to translate insights into impact. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, advanced analytics, and customised frameworks, we are helping leaders decode complexities and shape strategies that drive growth.”