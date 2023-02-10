Magnite announces Magnite Streaming, a monetisation platform for CTV and OTT

Magnite Streaming provides advertisers with unparalleled access to CTV and OTT inventory, audience targeting capabilities and real-time reporting.
Magnite, the independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, announced Magnite Streaming, a singular supply side platform that merges leading technology from the Magnite CTV and SpotX platforms. Magnite Streaming empowers media owners to maximise the value of their assets holistically across live and VOD inventory, CTV and OTT environments, and addressable linear, while gaining insights to more efficiently and effectively drive their businesses. Magnite’s CTV and OTT clients include Nine, TVNZ, Emtek Digital and Samsung Ads. Magnite Streaming also provides advertisers with unparalleled access to CTV and OTT inventory, audience targeting capabilities and real-time reporting.
Juliette Stead, head of JAPAC at Magnite, commented, “Magnite’s combined expertise across all digital video formats makes us the strongest omnichannel technology provider for premium publishers to count on. Our experienced team is able to effectively address the diverse opportunities and challenges that arise in video advertising, having executed many exciting streaming video campaigns in partnership with leading broadcasters and streaming publishers throughout JAPAC, such as Nine, TVNZ, Emtek Digital and Samsung Ads. Through Magnite Streaming, we’re reinforcing our commitment to address the unique needs of our clients and helping set them up for long term success to propel the progression of ad-supported CTV and OTT.”
Magnite Streaming unites sophisticated end-to-end features within one platform including:
● Comprehensive seller deal management capabilities to monetise all types of long-form video content.
● Inventory curation tools purpose-built for video such as advanced podding, frequency capping and reserved/upfront inventory management.
● Multi-faceted audience activation features including seller defined audiences, third-party data integrations, and secure data matching.
● Responsive reporting and dashboards that provide real time alerts, data and insights.
● Innovative technology to help publishers optimize live inventory, including the award-winning Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) tool.
● Intuitive platform interface and streamlined workflows for deal creation and management, created for all users, from digital ad ops to senior revenue executives.
Magnite is pleased to launch Magnite Streaming with the support of industry-leading clients:
“The convergence of Magnite CTV with SpotX and the launch of Magnite Streaming is a welcome development from Nine's perspective,” said Jordan King, Director of Programmatic & Digital Sales, Nine. “It's clear that Magnite is focused on driving the best outcomes for premium publishers in Australia and we look forward to continuing to work with Magnite as they develop innovative technologies.”
“TVNZ has been working closely with Magnite as a tech partner for 7 years, and has consistently benefited from Magnite’s robust and ever innovative technology, as well as their best in class service,” said Jodi O’Donnell, Commercial Director, TVNZ. “We are excited about the Magnite Streaming platform as we continue to deliver the best possible BVOD service for audiences."
“To keep pace with the fast growth of CTV and OTT across the region, it’s important for us to be able to leverage the latest tools and technologies to help us drive greater value for our premium inventory,” said Tengku M Rizaldi, Head of Sales, Emtek Digital. “We look forward to using Magnite Streaming to provide us with the infrastructure needed to bring more innovative experiences to viewers.”
“Magnite has been a key collaborator, who delivers a best in class TV advertising experience,” said Alex Spurzem, General Manager, Samsung Ads ANZ. “We look forward to Magnite’s features now being under the one platform to streamline workflows and help inform business decisions.”