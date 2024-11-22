Meet the modern CXO: Bridging tech, marketing, and customer needs

The role of the chief experience officer (CXO) has become increasingly important in the modern marketing landscape, reflecting the growing importance of customer-centric strategies.

A CXO is tasked with overseeing the end-to-end experience of a company’s products and services, focussing on both customers and employees. By ensuring seamless and meaningful interactions, CXOs contribute to enhanced satisfaction, loyalty, and ultimately, business growth.

Shifting consumer expectations and technological advancements have been driving the evolution of the CXO role. Unlike the chief marketing officer (CMO), who primarily focuses on brand strategy and promotion, the CXO takes a broader approach.

The CXO integrates marketing and technology domains, crafting holistic experiences that resonate with customers. They align organisational processes, digital tools, and customer insights to ensure that every touchpoint reflects the brand’s promise.

L-R: Dilpreet Singh, Prasun Kumar, Gopa Menon

Gopa Menon, chief growth officer - APAC, Successive Digital, says that it's amazing to see how much consumer behaviour has changed in the last few years, especially post-Covid-19.

The increasing prevalence of people being online and their expectation for fast, personalised, and user-friendly experiences has made the role of a CXO indispensable. He explains that while the chief technology officer (CTO) builds the technology and the CMO gets the word out, it's the CXO who makes sure the whole experience feels seamless and enjoyable for the customer.

“They [CXOs] are like the conductors of an orchestra, making sure everyone is playing in tune to create a beautiful symphony of an experience! They connect the dots between technology (CTO's domain), marketing strategies (CMO's domain), and customer needs to ensure a cohesive and positive experience,” says Menon.

Adding to him, Dilpreet Singh, head of loyalty CRM and partnerships, ITC Hotels, shares that the CXO role emerged to harmonise the 3Ps—People, Platforms, and Processes—striking a balance between strategy and empathy to capture not just the wallet, but also the head and heart of the customer.

He states that CXOs now require a balanced blend of hard and soft skills—analytical acumen, technological expertise, stakeholder management, and creative storytelling.

“They leverage martech for real-time insights, design choice-based loyalty programmes, and ensure that consumerism aligns with commercial goals. For instance, ITC Hotels’ Responsible Luxury showcases CXOs’ ability to weave sustainable strategies with premium brand storytelling while relying on actionable data for operational excellence,” says Singh.

The expanding role of CMOs

As technology and customer experience are shaping the future of marketing, the role of CMO is also undergoing a significant transformation. Prasun Kumar, CMO of Magicbricks, highlights that the role of a CMO is expanding to include data-driven decision-making, customer journey mapping, and tech-driven strategies such as AI and automation.

From a CMO's perspective, Kumar says the CMO role could evolve to encompass aspects traditionally associated with CXOs or CTOs. “This evolution ensures we not only drive marketing excellence but also play a pivotal role in enhancing customer experience and leveraging emerging technologies for business growth.”

Challenges

Aligning marketing goals with technology initiatives has become a critical priority for businesses aiming to enhance customer experiences. Menon sheds light on the obstacles CXOs face in achieving this alignment.

“One of the biggest challenges, I feel, is breaking down silos between departments. Marketing, technology, and customer service often operate independently,” he explains. According to him, a CXO must create a collaborative environment where teams across the organisation work towards shared goals.

This evolution, where the role of a CXO has expanded, raises questions about whether the CXO’s responsibilities might eventually encompass those traditionally held by CMOs and CTOs.

Singh asserts that the CXO’s purpose is “integration, not substitution.” He explains, “While CXOs unify marketing and technology through customer-centric strategies, CMOs and CTOs remain vital for domain-specific expertise.” Singh emphasises that collaboration, rather than consolidation, drives success in today’s complex business environment.

Emerging trends in the CX landscape

Innovations in technology and shifting consumer values are driving significant changes in how brands interact with their audiences. From hyper-personalisation to sustainability, CX leaders are closely monitoring trends to shape the future of engagement.

Menon highlights several key trends that are transforming the CX landscape. “Hyper-personalisation, powered by AI and data, is enabling truly individualised experiences,” he notes.

He also emphasises the rise of immersive, “phygital” worlds that blend physical and digital experiences, along with a growing consumer demand for ethical and sustainable practices. “Brands that align with consumer values are gaining preference, and proactive, predictive service is becoming a new benchmark,” Menon adds.

Singh echoes similar observations, focussing on the transformative role of technology and collaboration. He also underscores the significance of sustainability, stating, “It’s becoming a core value proposition.”

From a marketing perspective, Kumar notes the importance of emerging technologies in crafting impactful strategies. “We’re closely monitoring AI-driven personalisation, voice search, and immersive technologies like AR/VR,” he says.