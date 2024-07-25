MICA and WebEngage launch 'Tech Tonic' course to train students in consumer tech and campaign management

Delving into the course structure, MICA prof. Santosh Patra and prof. Anirudh Kalia, from the MESM area said, “Media, both as a vehicle and as businesses, have pivoted sharply from B2B to D2C under the waves of technology. This change makes it imperative for our media, entertainment and sports management specialisation students to learn data in all its nuances, building and managing consumer journeys and tools for engagement and retention. TechTonic - Consumer Tech & Campaign Mgmt is one such course that will equip them with both understanding and tools needed to navigate this better.” “The course curriculum will expose students with in-depth key marketing principles like data-driven campaign planning, customer segmentation, personalisation and hyper-personalisation and retail media measurement”, they added.