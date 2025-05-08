MMA Global India and GroupM launch the 5th edition of Modern Marketing Reckoner

MMA Global India and GroupM, WPP’s media investment group has unveiled the Modern Marketing Reckoner 2025: The CMO’s guide to growth hacking at the 14th edition of MMA IMPACT India, held on 7–8 May in Gurugram. Fifth edition, the Reckoner is a flagship publication designed to equip modern marketers with strategic foresight to navigate the complex, high-velocity world of modern business where disruption is constant and, growth is no longer guaranteed.

This year’s edition signals a decisive evolution in the marketing function from brand guardianship to business acceleration. In today’s high-velocity, high-stakes environment, growth hacking is no longer a trend but a non-negotiable mandate. Harnessing insights and expertise of 50+ senior leaders, strategists, and digital trailblazers, the report delivers a bold blueprint for CMOs shaped by the seismic forces transforming marketing today: from Gen Z's shifting loyalties and Generative AI’s creative disruption, to the velocity of quick commerce and the rise of premiumisation all within a landscape demanding speed, precision, and performance-driven impact.

Prasanth Kumar, MMA global India co-chair & CEO - GroupM South Asia, said, “In a world where technology is disrupting faster than what businesses can adapt to, the marketing function today stands at a defining inflection point. Amidst an environment where consumer behaviour is constantly evolving and expectations growing sharper, this Reckoner reflects a growing consensus: that growth must be engineered, not expected. It calls for a new kind of leadership—one that balances creativity with accountability, experiments boldly, and always keeps business outcomes in focus. At GroupM and MMA Global India, we see this report as more than a publication—it is a leadership guide for CMOs, built for a new era where growth is not just a goal, but a shared responsibility across the boardroom.”

Moneka Khurana, country head & BOD, MMA Global India said, “Growth hacking is now the CMO’s core responsibility- it is not about shortcuts, but about bold action, rapid experimentation, and measurable impact. In today’s fast-changing market, real growth comes from curiosity, courage, and mastering the art of duality at every stage between diverse audiences and brand and performance at every stage. Shaped by the expertise of over 50 practitioners and thinkers across the MMA member ecosystem a must consume collective offering tools, insights, and provocations CMOs need to lead with purpose and agility. Because in a world defined by change, the ultimate hack is how we choose to lead.”

Key themes explored in the report include: