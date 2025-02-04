Outbrain completes the acquisition of Teads

Outbrain Inc. announced the closing of its acquisition of Teads, following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The two companies will merge their respective branding and performance offerings to create the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, and will operate under the name Teads.

The new Teads will establish a large, optimised supply path on the open internet, connecting select media environments with data-driven creative solutions. The combined company will integrate Outbrain’s predictive technology and AI optimisation, offering marketers a single partner for achieving results across the marketing funnel.

“I am extremely excited about this new chapter in our journey. This transformative merger creates a company that directly addresses a large gap in the advertising industry: a scaled end-to-end platform that can drive outcomes, from branding to consideration to purchase, across screens,” said CEO, David Kostman.

“Together, we are creating an extraordinary new company, combining the best of both organisations' deep expertise in omnichannel video branding solutions and performance advertising. The new Teads’ mission is to drive lasting value with an offering that invites marketers to expect better outcomes, media owners to expect sustainable value, and consumers to expect elevated experiences. I want to thank the teams of both Outbrain and Teads, who have pioneered major advertising categories, and have built leading global companies over more than a decade. It is their innovation and commitment that have brought us to this moment and will propel us to new heights,” added Kostman.

Co-president and chief business officer, Jeremy Arditi, added: “We’re committed to creating a solution that will harness the untapped opportunity of the open internet, and allow all of its constituents to thrive. We believe that by prioritising beautiful creative experiences, trust and transparency in media, and delivery of meaningful outcomes, we can create a stronger ecosystem that provides value for all.”

"The merger between Teads and Outbrain makes a lot of sense strategically. We look forward to exploring the new possibilities this provides us with to reach our audiences in a new and interesting way, to deliver full funnel solutions and better business outcomes," said Sital Banerjee, global head of integrated media, performance marketing, and BMI management at Lipton Teas and Infusions.

Outbrain, Altice and Teads have amended the previously announced share purchase agreement, dated August 1, 2024. Under the terms of the revised agreement, Outbrain will be paying a total consideration of approximately $900 million, consisting of $625 million upfront cash and 43.75 million shares of common stock of Outbrain (valued at approximately $263 million based on the closing price of Outbrain’s common stock as of January 31, 2025, of $6.01).



Under the revised terms, there is no deferred cash payment or convertible preferred equity component. The revised terms have meaningfully reduced the level of required debt financing and simplified the transaction structure.



Outbrain intends to finance the transaction with existing cash resources and $625 million in committed debt financing from Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Jefferies Finance LLC and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., subject to customary funding conditions. Outbrain will also issue to Altice 43.75 million shares of common stock. Altice will nominate two directors to the board of Outbrain and will be bound by a stockholder agreement with Outbrain containing arrangements and restrictions concerning voting and disposition of the shares issued to Altice.