PubMatic and Internews partner to drive responsible advertising

The partnership makes advertising across responsible content accessible on a global scale.
PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, has announced a partnership with Internews, an international non-profit supporting independent media in 100+ countries. The partnership makes advertising across responsible content accessible on a global scale, allowing brands to embrace news-encompassing marketing strategies that produce social impact, economic returns and enable them to reach and gain affinity with more customers.
The partnership is underpinned by Internews’ Ads for News Initiative, which employs in-country media experts to vet local news websites, ensuring the quality of supply. This non-profit work is conducted globally, using extensive evaluation criteria including the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) brand safety and suitability standards.
Via PubMatic, the quality news sites and domains vetted by Ads for News, can be accessed directly through a local market inclusion list, private marketplaces (PMPs) or a package of inventory against a biddable price.
Leveraging leading-edge technologies from both companies, the collaboration will include integration with the upcoming Internews-led Media Viability Accelerator initiative, enabling PubMatic to access a wealth of insights and pull curated lists of trusted media into its own systems according to specific content thematics such as gender, environment and health news and information.