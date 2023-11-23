PubMatic partners with PhonePe to unlock premium mobile app inventory for programmatic advertising in India

Sravanthi Pasumarthi, director of strategy & operations, PhonePe Ads said, "We are excited to partner with PubMatic and get a foothold into the programmatic advertising space. At PhonePe, we bring to the table the widest reach in India, deep user cohorts, and a whole suite of brand solutions that enable advertisers to uniquely leverage our strengths for their brand solutions at scale. We believe that this partnership will elevate the overall advertising experience on our platform for both our partners and users.”