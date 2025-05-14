Zepto launches data insights subscription for brands with built-in GPT

Zepto, a consumer internet company, announced the launch of ‘Zepto Atom’, an advanced data insights subscription for Consumer Brands in India. Zepto Atom intends to use an in-house tech-powered analytics tool to disrupt the over 1,000 crore Consumer Analytics industry in India.
Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, shared, “Zepto Atom is a serious attempt by our Category and Tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the Consumer Analytics industry in India. We believe we can harness the millions of data points Zepto generates every day to give brands customised and real-time insights on their products at a much more competitive price point than they are currently incurring. More importantly, we intend to invest significant engineering bandwidth behind improving this product over the next 12 months, with new features in the pipeline like AI-Generated Customer Personas or Automated Survey features targeted for certain customer cohorts.”
The Zepto Atom subscription is a top-off to the already existing Zepto Brand Portal (which gives brands listed on the Zepto platform basic day-to-day data on their performance on Zepto and is available for free). The value of the Zepto Atom subscription is the next level insights brands can derive from the tool, most of which are not available on any e-commerce platform in India today.
The Key New Features Zepto Atom offers are:
-
PIN-code-by-PIN-code market share data and brand performance: Through Zepto Atom, brands can examine a live map of every neighborhood and PIN code they have presence on Zepto and derive hyperlocal insights on their performance.
-
Live metrics visibility refreshed every minute: On Zepto Atom, brands can see minute-by-minute sales, customer impressions, and conversion data and optimise advertising campaigns, pricing, and their product range according to different consumption trends for their products throughout the day and week.
-
Zepto GPT: Zepto Atom has an in-house Natural Language Processing (NLP) assistant that is trained on the Zepto Data set to give brands insights that can improve their performance. For example, brands can ask Zepto GPT "How can I grow my market share in Bengaluru for the protein bar category?" or "What are the key consumer preferences driving energy drink sales among Gen Z in Mumbai?". Zepto GPT then analyses the vast datasets within Zepto Atom to provide actionable answers, strategic recommendations, and even generates data reports for the brand.
-
Advanced Behavioural Data: Zepto Atom goes beyond basic sales and conversion data. We are now providing brands data on customer repeatability and retention, share of voice in search and home page, full-funnel visibility on customer purchase behavior with their product etc.