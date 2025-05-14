Zepto launches data insights subscription for brands with built-in GPT

Zepto, a consumer internet company, announced the launch of ‘Zepto Atom’, an advanced data insights subscription for Consumer Brands in India. Zepto Atom intends to use an in-house tech-powered analytics tool to disrupt the over 1,000 crore Consumer Analytics industry in India.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, shared, “Zepto Atom is a serious attempt by our Category and Tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the Consumer Analytics industry in India. We believe we can harness the millions of data points Zepto generates every day to give brands customised and real-time insights on their products at a much more competitive price point than they are currently incurring. More importantly, we intend to invest significant engineering bandwidth behind improving this product over the next 12 months, with new features in the pipeline like AI-Generated Customer Personas or Automated Survey features targeted for certain customer cohorts.”



The Zepto Atom subscription is a top-off to the already existing Zepto Brand Portal (which gives brands listed on the Zepto platform basic day-to-day data on their performance on Zepto and is available for free). The value of the Zepto Atom subscription is the next level insights brands can derive from the tool, most of which are not available on any e-commerce platform in India today.

The Key New Features Zepto Atom offers are: