31 metals won at MI Awards 2020

Before we reveal the list of winners, let’s talk a bit about the Media Innovation, or MI, Awards, which is among the leading awards in the space. Here’s a very pertinent question - What is innovation?
It all boils down to this one sentence - ‘Innovation is the application of distinctive, useful ideas’
• To improve media products and services
• To increase efficiency
• To improve revenue, or reduce cost
• To improve the consumer experience
With the core thought in place, we set out to identify and reward innovative practices among media publishers and broadcasters, specifically in the areas of content, marketing, distribution, and in the workplace.
A total of 31 metals were awarded across categories, like Content, Marketing, Distribution, Editorial and Programming. 14 Gold awards were won, alongside 10 Silver and seven Bronze metals. Among the top scorers this year was the FM brand Red FM. It won six metals - Four Gold, a Silver and a Bronze. Red FM’s wins were in the Marketing and Programming categories.
The other Gold winners: Hindustan, which scored two metals in Marketing and Distribution. The Telegraph won a Gold in the Marketing category. Arre won a Gold for Content. Rashtradoot and Lokmat for Editorial, VH1 and MTV Beats for distribution, Discovery and Zee Hindustan for Marketing, and NDTV for Programming.
Just like all the participants, we, too, missed the much-awaited awards ceremony this year. Difficult times bring us closer together as an industry. We hope to be back with more excitement next year.
