80+ Originals, direct-to-digital movies, regional packs - ZEE5's year ahead

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 wants the platform to be the preferred choice for over 550 million consumers estimated to watch video online by 2023.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises' ConTech OTT platform ZEE5 marked its second anniversary with the announcement of a new slate of content for 2020. The platform claims to have launched more than 100 Originals since inception and stitched partnerships with 13+ tech partners from Israel to make the product disruptive. ZEE5 has also inked a strategic partnership with Applicaster, one of the leading global cloud platforms for media app development and management.
As per the numbers shared by the video on demand platform, ZEE5 has crossed 100 million+ downloads on the Play Store since launch, the app recorded a peak 11.4 million* DAU (Daily Active Users) base in December 2019 with an average of 140 minutes of watch time per viewer.
Tarun Katial, chief executive officer, ZEE5 India, said, “ZEE5 is a complete entertainment package destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and languages that is hard to beat. With our unrelenting focus on quality content that includes blockbuster film acquisitions, partnerships and technology advancements, we have seen a rapid rise in subscribers in two years of entertaining the nation. Our original content is curated and handpicked, keeping in mind the tastes and preferences of Indian audiences. In addition to the best of entertainment, the third year will also see us offering educational content through our recently announced partnership with the digital learning platform, Eduauraa.”
At the second anniversary event, ZEE5 honoured some of the ‘Most Viewed Content’ on the platform through the 'HIGH FIVE ON ZEE5' awards. The aim of the awards was to honour the most consumed content across various categories, which were adjudged based on data pertaining to consumers’ viewership, engagement rate and completion rate. The award for 'Original Series Binge' went to 'Kaafir' and the best 'Regional Original Series' award was handed over to ZEE5's Bengali Original 'Kaali'.
Katial added, “There will be much more in the months to come! 80+ Originals, direct-to-digital movies, regional packs and more to ensure we are the preferred choice for over 550 million consumers who are estimated to take to online video viewing by FY23! The third-year will see the list continue to grow with more options in each genre to satisfy the audience hunger for good entertaining content, beginning with a power-packed line up for February.”