80+ Originals, direct-to-digital movies, regional packs - ZEE5's year ahead

Tarun Katial, chief executive officer, ZEE5 India, said, “ZEE5 is a complete entertainment package destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and languages that is hard to beat. With our unrelenting focus on quality content that includes blockbuster film acquisitions, partnerships and technology advancements, we have seen a rapid rise in subscribers in two years of entertaining the nation. Our original content is curated and handpicked, keeping in mind the tastes and preferences of Indian audiences. In addition to the best of entertainment, the third year will also see us offering educational content through our recently announced partnership with the digital learning platform, Eduauraa.”