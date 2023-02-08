95 percent of OTT content complaints have been resolved at the producer level: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

In an address to the Rajya Sabha, Thakur informed that the government has received 265 grievances related to OTT content since IT Rules, 2021, came into effect.
In an address to the Rajya Sabha, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, informed that the ministry has been able to address 265 grievances related to OTT content since the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, came into effect.
Thakur has also said that 95 percent of the complaints received by the OTT platforms are settled at the first level of the three-level grievance redressal mechanisms.
95 percent of these grievances are settled at producer level. However, one percent of the complaints still trickle down to the inter-departmental committee, where stricter action, like taking down the content, has also been taken down.
With this, the minister confirms that the content itself on OTT does not generate to complaints.
He has also earlier said that creative autonomy was necessary with adequate safeguards to ensure that it was not misused.