ABPLIVE unveils premium subscription service for exclusive news content

ABPLIVE, a premier digital news platform, has unveiled ABPLIVE Premium, a subscription service crafted to deliver exclusive benefits and in-depth content to its readers. This landmark launch comes on the heels of a successful membership drive, which has garnered nearly 1 million registered users in record time.
ABPLIVE Premium subscribers will get uninterrupted access to premium content, exclusive features and more. To celebrate the launch, an introductory annual subscription is available at an exceptional price of INR 315, offering a substantial 85% discount from the regular price of INR 2099. The ABPLIVE website will retain its usual navigation experience; however, users will be prompted to log-in and subscribe when accessing premium content. Non-subscribers can enjoy three premium articles for free before the paywall activates.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said, "ABPLIVE Premium is the natural evolution of our success, allowing us to provide an even more enriching content experience for our audience. It is designed to cater to a discerning audience that values quality and depth in their news consumption. Whether you're interested in a deeper understanding of complex political issues, nuanced takes on business and technology trends, or insightful cultural commentary, ABPLIVE Premium offers a richer, more rewarding news experience. Our commitment is to empower our subscribers to stay informed and ahead of the curve."
Initially, ABPLIVE Premium will be available in English and Hindi. Subscribers will enjoy a range of premium content, including insightful analysis, in-depth pieces by subject matter experts, and exclusive columns by renowned names.
The ABPLIVE Premium user experience will be further enriched by upcoming enhancements, including access to premium games through the GamesLIVE platform, ensuring subscribers can unwind with quality gaming while staying informed. Additionally, subscribers will receive special alerts for exclusive coverage events, keeping them ahead of important news developments. A dedicated live stream channel is planned for paid users during prominent events like the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit or Auto LIVE Awards, providing an exclusive window into these marquee events. In addition, ABPLIVE is also introducing a YouTube channel featuring exclusive reports, coverages, special programming, and classic content across languages. Subscribers will need a separate subscription for ABPLIVE Premium YT.