Ad volumes on TV growing: BARC – Nielsen report

After seeing huge peaks in previous weeks, gradual drop seen in TV Viewership (1 Trillion viewing minutes) and Smartphone consumption (3 hrs 43 minutes/day) this week although the consumption is still more than pre-COVID periods

TV viewership growth over Pre-COVID levels in NCCS A is higher than NCCS CDE, especially in Megacities

Primetime TV viewership is 13% lower than pre-COVID levels (an effect of no original programming) - decline is more in the South (-18%) than in HSM (-11%)

Social N/W, Gaming, Education, on Smartphone continue to be at much higher levels vs Pre-COVID Period.

News genre stabilises both on TV and Smartphone after seeing peaks in previous weeks while Movies & Originals gain big, grow their share in VOD pie

Revival post Lock down evident on Smartphone behaviour - Online Shopping begins to Move up after the COVID led crash.

Overall AD VOLUME on TV has grown in the last 2 weeks – 16% growth in total FCT in week 20 vs. week 18 - 38% growth in new brands vs. week 18.