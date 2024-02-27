Addressable TV homes to surpass 45 million by end of 2024: GroupM report

Atique Kazi, president – data, performance & digital products – GroupM India said, “As we navigate the dynamic landscape of television advertising in India, the forecast of a 10% CAGR growth over the next five years signals a remarkable evolution. The surge in Connected TV advertising, anticipated at an impressive 31% CAGR, underscores the pivotal role it plays in reshaping our television ecosystem. Recognising the importance of engaging with elusive cord-cutters and cord-nevers, this report delves into the transformative factors and societal influences driving this evolution. Our aim is twofold: to dissect the growth drivers and to provide a profound understanding of addressable TV viewers and their evolving preferences, illuminating the path forward in this exciting era of television.”