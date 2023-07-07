After sports, JioCinema scores with BiggBoss in reality TV

After scoring high in IPL , JioCinema has now topped the charts with BiggBoss in reality TV genre. After the success of the IPL, the streamer’s latest salvo is the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT, a digital-only version of the iconic show. The season is being telecast Live 24 hours and is available to all of India at no cost. In a short span of just over 2 weeks since its launch on June 17, Bigg Boss OTT has already gone on to become the most streamed entertainment property in India with over 400 Million (40 crore) Video Views. In what is being hailed as one of the most successful seasons ever, the show has already generated over 4 Bn (400 crore) minutes of Watch Time across 35 Mn (3.5 crore) Viewers. The season has already broken records for the highest weekly votes ever for a contestant, surpassing the famous Season 13. A record 150 Million+ votes have already been registered in the first 2 weeks.