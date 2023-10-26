aha's expansion of its AVoD model and unveiling fresh IPs

Various OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and Jio Cinema, have introduced unskippable ads for their users. In alignment with this industry trend, aha has also partnered with renowned brands to display ads on its platform. Burman states that aha does not have skippable ads. The duration of ads has been limited to a maximum of 30 seconds. “We are priced in such a way that our maximum ads are between 10-20 seconds only. We have opted for native advertising as it blends seamlessly with our content and makes them less intrusive,” he notes.