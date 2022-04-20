All roads lead to a freemium model

With a user base that is a fraction of rival platforms, Netflix has an uphill task, even in the AVoD space. “Pivoting as a freemium service requires recalibration in multiple functions and processes, from the tech stack to UI and building an ad sales unit. All this before the platform catches up with its peers on reach to justify the CPMs,” points out Mihir Shah, vice president, MediaPartnersAsia (a Singapore-based media and telecom consultancy firm). He adds that it is not going to be easy for the platform to pivot to AVoD, since it has been built as an SVoD service.