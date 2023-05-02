All you need to know about 'FAST Channels'

While FAST channels can be viewed on any device, it is largely consumed on connected televisions (CTVs). Not only does the viewer get to enjoy content free of cost, they don't have to worry about making choices as well. Unlike the regular streaming service, the viewer here has no control over the programming. The content is presented in channels and it offers the possibility of having niche channels, catering to particular interests and languages. It also helps in the easy discovery of content.