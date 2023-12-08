Amazon announces a three-year ad streaming deal with IPG Mediabrands

Amazon will connect brands with relevant audiences via Prime Video with limited advertisements, starting in early 2024.
Amazon Ads has signed a three-year agreement with IPG Mediabrands, the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group, to add commercials on Prime Video from next year. IPG Mediabrands is the first company to partner with Amazon Ads for this new plan.
Prime Video advertisements will start in the US, UK, Germany and Canada first, with plans to expand to France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia. IPG Mediabrands will offer support across all these countries in 2024.
Speaking about the collaboration, Eileen Kiernan, global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, said, “Amazon’s latest offering brings a first-to-market opportunity for our clients to reach consumers at the category level in a comprehensive, scalable way-from culture and content to commerce and shoppable experiences. We are excited to serve as Amazon’s anchor partner as they bring Prime Video ads to life.”
Amazon Ads will assist IPG Mediabrands’ clients to integrate their marketing strategies with global Prime Video audiences. The collaboration will include new ad formats and content sponsorships in various regions. Advertisers will have access to Amazon shoppers data and viewing habits to plan their marketing strategies accordingly.
The brand intends to maintain fewer ads compared to linear TV and other streaming TV services and at the same time, it plans to provide advertisers with avenues for reaching audiences, ensuring frequency and opportunities to customise their messages. Additionally, Prime members will have the option to subscribe to an ad-free version of Prime Video.
Alan Moss, vice president, global sales, Amazon Ads, added, “When we begin introducing limited ads into Prime Video shows and movies, Prime Video will be one of the largest premium ad-supported services in most countries where we operate. This means we can simultaneously offer brands unmatched reach and frequency to help them achieve their business goals.”