"As people become more rooted in privacy, how do we use technology to add value?": Sonali Malaviya, GroupM's Essence

Malaviya's mission for Essence is clear: to make brands more valuable to the world. Her game plan has three parts to it. "Firstly, growth will come from new and existing businesses and expanding our suite of services to them. Secondly, our clients need to be able to benefit from what Essence can bring to the table. The third is our product differentiation. We have a lot of products and services, one of them being Essence Media Health Check. It is about bringing these to our clients and prospects within GroupM and outside. The other core objective is investing in the development of our people, helping them do the best work of their lives in Essence," Malaviya chalks out her strategy in her first-ever media interaction.