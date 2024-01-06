Atomberg turns official partner to BCCI for the national teams' home matches till June 2026

This particular association started with the recent home series of the women's cricket team against the Australians.
Home appliances brand Atomberg is now an official partner to the BCCI for all the national teams’ cricket in India till June 2026. Founding member and chief business officer Arindam Paul made this announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
His post on the platform read:
Broadcast cricket has been a key media pillar of building brand Atomberg for the last 2 years and we have seen the power of cricket in catapulting both brand and business metrics
And we are thrilled to announce that we are taking our association with cricket deeper by coming on board as an official partner for all India home cricket till June 2026
Only apt that the association started with the women’s team’s dominant performance against the mighty Aussies in a year when we have the women’s T20 world cup
Image credit: Arindam Paul/X