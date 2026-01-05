Bangladesh bans IPL telecast after Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from KKR

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered broadcasters to suspend the telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the release of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad.

The directive was issued on Monday to Bangladesh Television (BTV) and other broadcasters. In its order, the ministry said it had taken note of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to exclude Rahman from KKR ahead of the IPL season scheduled to begin on March 26, 2026, adding that no clear or justified explanation for the move was known.

The development comes amid rising tensions in cricketing ties between the two countries. A day earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had decided not to send the national team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and government advice.

While the BCCI did not directly link Rahman’s release to bilateral relations, it indicated that the decision was influenced by broader developments. Rahman’s removal from the IPL triggered an emergency meeting of the BCB on Saturday night, followed by another board meeting on Sunday, after which it was decided that the team would not travel to India for the World Cup beginning February 7.

In a statement, the BCB said it had reviewed the situation in detail and expressed serious concern over the circumstances surrounding the Bangladesh team’s participation in matches scheduled in India. Taking into account safety considerations and guidance from the Bangladesh government, the board resolved that the team would not travel under the current conditions.

Following the emergency meeting, Bangladesh’s sports adviser Nazrul instructed the BCB to formally approach the ICC, requesting that Bangladesh’s four league matches - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai - be shifted to Sri Lanka. In a social media post, he said the board must clearly communicate to the ICC that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being under contract, the national team cannot feel assured about its safety while travelling there.