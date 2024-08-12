Banijay Asia teams up with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to co-produce films and TV shows: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The two companies plan to invest over Rs 100 crore in a variety of content, including original IPs and international adaptations customised for Indian audiences.
Banijay Asia, the creative powerhouse behind popular shows like Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma Show, has partnered with Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) to co-produce films and television shows, as reported by Economic Times.
The two companies are set to produce a wide array of entertainment content across various platforms, including over-the-top (OTT) services, television, and theaters. Their goal is to create original intellectual properties (IPs), as well as adapt international formats for the Indian market.
Nadiadwala emphasised that the collaboration will leverage NGE's expertise in the theatrical business alongside Banijay's deep understanding of television and streaming media. "We thought it was time that we both came together to unlock a fresh perspective on storytelling. We will be delivering content across genres, across screens and across boundaries," he added.
According to people familiar with the partnership, more than Rs 100 crore has been allocated for content investments.
Banijay Asia CEO Deepak Dhar mentioned that while the exact number of projects hasn't been finalised, the focus will be on creating content that resonates with audience preferences. Dhar explained that the release platform- whether cinemas or over-the-top (OTT) will depend on the concept of each project.
This marks Banijay's second major collaboration in 2024, following a partnership with Ravi Shastri's Sporting Beyond to develop non-fiction cricket content and live event IPs.