Deepak Dhar’s Banijay Asia partners with Ravi Shastri’s Sporting Beyond

The partnership aims at redefining the landscape of cricket entertainment through content and live events.
Deepak Dhar’s Banijay Asia (a joint venture between him and Banijay), and Ravi Shastri’s Sporting Beyond (founded by Ravi Shastri and Jaiveer Panwar), have announced a strategic partnership aimed at redefining the landscape of cricket entertainment through content and live events. This collaboration is set to explore innovative ways of merging cricket and entertainment (Cricketainment), creating engaging content that resonates across diverse platforms.
Announcing the development, Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, commented, "This partnership is a pivotal step in reinforcing our newly established sports and live events vertical. Our ambition to dominate the sports content entertainment space has never been clearer. By merging Ravi's extensive cricket expertise with our innovative content creation capabilities, we aim to deliver unparalleled cricket entertainment experiences. This collaboration with Sporting Beyond will craft a new and unique narrative in cricket entertainment in India, and across the globe.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Shastri, founder and director – Sporting Beyond, added, "My journey in sports and my passion for cricket has always been about pushing the boundaries. Partnering with Banijay Asia is a thrilling new chapter that allows us to blend cricket with entertainment in unique and exciting ways. We are excited to bring our experience to the table and together, aim to captivate the audiences like never before."
This partnership is in line with Banijay Asia’s commitment to innovation in the entertainment sector and aligns seamlessly with Ravi Shastri’s extensive expertise and respected standing in the cricket world. Together, they aim to set new benchmarks and deliver premium and tailored content for millions of cricket enthusiasts, across the globe.
The collaboration further syncs in with Banijay’s recent launch of Banijay Sports, underscoring its ambition to expand across the sportainment, documentary, and digital sectors through strategic partnerships, content investments, and M&A activities.