BBC India restructures business to comply with new FDI norms; Collective Newsroom to take charge next week

The restructuring of the BBC's operations in India was spurred by the implementation of new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations in 2020, which imposed a 26% limit on FDI in India's digital media sector. Companies exceeding the 26 percent FDI threshold were required to adhere to this regulation by October 2021. The UK-based public service broadcaster owns 99.99% of BBC World Service India’s shares. It has been reported that the BBC has submitted an application to the Indian government seeking a 26% ownership stake in this private limited company.