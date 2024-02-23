BCCI announces IPL 2024 schedule for first 21 matches

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, starting from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024. During the two-week period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five, as mentioned in the notice by Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI.
The seventeenth season will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22. The first weekend will feature two double headers, beginning with the Punjab Kings hosting the Delhi Capitals on next day afternoon, followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders hosting the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening.
On March 24, Rajasthan Royals will face the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. The same day evening will witness the home team Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions and finalists of the last season going head-to-head with Mumbai Indians. Having chosen to play the first two home matches in Visakhapatnam, the Delhi Capitals will first host the Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the port city and will then face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on April 3.
BCCI will closely work with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the eighteenth Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks.
Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalise the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates.