BCCI announces IPL 2024 schedule for first 21 matches

On March 24, Rajasthan Royals will face the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. The same day evening will witness the home team Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions and finalists of the last season going head-to-head with Mumbai Indians. Having chosen to play the first two home matches in Visakhapatnam, the Delhi Capitals will first host the Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the port city and will then face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on April 3.