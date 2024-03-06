BCCI invites bids to select creative agency for events

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BCCI has released 'Request for Proposal' document, available for purchase till March 18, 2024.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is inviting bids from reputable entities to serve as the creative agency for BCCI events. Comprehensive details outlining the tender process, including eligibility criteria, bid submission procedures, rights, and obligations, are stipulated in the 'Request for Proposal' (RFP), as mentioned in the notice by Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI.
"RFP will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable goods and services tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till March 18, 2024," the notice specifies.
According to the notice, "Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee."
The RFP documents will be shared solely upon confirmation of the fee payment. It is emphasised that meeting eligibility criteria, as specified in the RFP, is mandatory for bidding. Additionally, BCCI reserves the right to cancel or modify the bidding process at any stage without providing reasons.