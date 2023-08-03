BCCI invites tender for media rights of international and domestic cricket matches

The cricket governing body is trying to lure global giants Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The sale of rights to 102 matches is expected to raise at least $750 million.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the media rights of BCCI International and Domestic Matches. Reputed entities are invited to bid for acquiring these media rights.
To participate in the tender process, interested parties must purchase the ITT, which contains detailed terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, bid submission process, rights and obligations, and other relevant information. The ITT can be obtained upon payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The deadline for purchasing the ITT is August 25, 2023.
To procure the ITT documents, interested parties should follow the procedure outlined . After making the payment for the ITT, the details of the payment should be emailed to bccimediarights2023@bcci.tv, as per the board's prescribed procedure.
BCCI is also making efforts to attract global giants Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to participate in a media rights auction for broadcasting its team's cricket matches. This move comes as media firms have shown a lack of enthusiasm in bidding for the rights, contrasting with the fierce competition witnessed in the successful Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction in recent years.
The IPL, known for its shorter-format and high viewership, has been a lucrative cricket property, generating substantial advertising revenues. However, the response from media companies for the current auction has been tepid, reflecting the challenges faced in making profits amid weak advertising revenues.
In the previous year's media rights auction, BCCI had achieved record-breaking amounts by selling the IPL media rights. Notably, Viacom 18 Media Ltd., controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Walt Disney Co. had outbid competitors, including Sony Group Corp.
With the lukewarm response to the current media rights auction, the BCCI is keen to attract major global players like Amazon and Alphabet to inject renewed interest and competitiveness into the bidding process. As cricket remains immensely popular in India and across the world, the broadcasting rights for these matches continue to be highly sought after by media companies aiming to tap into the sport's vast viewership base.