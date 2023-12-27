BCCI likely to exclude Chinese brands from IPL 2024 title sponsorship: Report

The specific clause in the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document states, "Every corporate bidder must not be incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory with which India does not maintain friendly relations. If any corporation, serving as a shareholder or a proposed shareholder in the bidding entity, is incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory not in friendly relations with India, the bidder must furnish a comprehensive chart illustrating the shareholding structure of the bidding entity or its ultimate Parent Company. Additionally, the bidder must provide details concerning the ultimate owners/beneficiaries of all corporate shareholders within the bidding entity or its ultimate Parent Company, as a substantial requirement accompanying the Bid Documents."