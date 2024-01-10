BCCI onboards Campa as official partner for India home cricket season 2024-26

BCCI has joined forces with two homegrown brands- Campa and Atomberg Technologies.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners for the BCCI Domestic and International Season 2024-2026.
Campa, a Reliance Consumer Products portfolio brand, aims to introduce an exciting range of products, enhancing the fan experience at stadiums through this partnership. Atomberg, specialises in smart fans and has recently diversified into smart locks and other household appliances.
Founding member and chief business officer Arindam Paul earlier announced Atomberg Technologies as the official partner for all the national teams’ cricket in India till June 2026 on X.
Roger Binny, president, BCCI, said, "We are delighted to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our esteemed partners for the India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together, we look forward to creating an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans across the nation."
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, added, “These partnerships not only strengthen our commitment to providing the best for our fans but also align with our values of excellence and sustainability. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts in collaboration with Campa and Atomberg Technologies."
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) spokesperson said, “We are delighted to become the official partner of BCCI for India-based cricket events. This partnership not only gives us an opportunity to forge a strong connection with a billion Indian fans but will also help us reach cricket lovers and communities worldwide.”
Arindam Paul, founding member and chief business officer, Atomberg Technologies, said, “Looking at the excellent results in both brand and business metrics by being broadcast sponsors for many marquee cricket series, this official partnership with BCCI was the next strategic step for us. We are optimistic that the visibility offered by the sport and the association will go a long way in building brand awareness and brand love for Atomberg.”